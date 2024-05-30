Kitchener shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kitchener man accused of attempted murder.
On April 30, a man with a gunshot wound was discovered in a wooded area near Mill Park and Green Valley Drive, not far from the Homer Watson and Pioneer Drive intersection, around 12:40 p.m.
First responders performed first aid on the 35-year-old man, who was later transported to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.
Police said they conducted a search warrant at a Kitchener residence on Tuesday, but did not specify the location, and arrested a 39-year-old Kitchener man. He’s been charged with accessory after the fact.
Investigators are also looking for a second person in the shooting.
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Justin Orr, 36, for attempted murder, failing to comply with a judicial release, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
He was last seen on May 22 around Cedar Street North, and also Fergus Avenue, in Kitchener.
Police said Orr is considered armed and dangerous. They’re warning the public not to approach him but call 911 instead.
BREAKING Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes
Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
