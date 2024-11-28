OPP seek tips on vehicle seen near suspicious house fire in Langton

Investigators are hoping the public can help them locate a vehicle that was spotted near the scene of a house fire in Langton.

On Tuesday, at around 11:36 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police were called to 10th Concession Road after getting a report of a “suspicious” vehicle in the area.

During their search, they came across a home already engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the house and no one was hurt in the fire.

Officers were not able to find the vehicle, described as a red or burgundy Ford crew cab pickup truck.

OPP as asking anyone with information to contact their Norfolk County detachment at 1-888-310-1122. They’re also asking neighbours to check their security cameras to see if they have any video that would help with their investigation. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.