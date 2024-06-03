Two charged with shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police have made a second arrest in a Kitchener shooting.
On April 30, a passerby found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a wooded area around Green Valley Drive. He was then airlifted to a hospital outside the region with what police described as serious injuries.
At the time, investigators called it a targeted shooting.
“Detectives worked very tirelessly and hard and they were able to identify, locate and arrest two individuals that were suspects in this investigation,” WRPS Const. Chris Iden said in an interview on Monday.
Police made the first arrest on May 28. They charged a 39-year-old man with accessory after the fact.
They also issued a Canada-wide warrant for Justin Orr, 36, who was also wanted in connection with the shooting.
Police found Orr in the area of Victoria Street North and Frederick Street on Saturday.
He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, failing to comply with judicial release and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.
“As of now, we don’t have anybody else that is believed to be a suspect of this [shooting],” Iden said. “Anybody that does have information is still welcome to provide that information to WRPS or, for anonymous information, contact Crime Stoppers.”
Waterloo Regional Police on Mill Park Drive in Kitchener on April 30, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
Orr was scheduled to appear in court virtually on Monday, but that was pushed to an in-person appearance on Tuesday morning.
The victim, meanwhile, is recovering.
“Thankfully, due to the quick measures and response time by police officers and paramedics, they were able to transport [the victim] to an out of region hospital where he received medical attention. Because of those efforts, he did recover,” Iden said.
Police confirm there have been 14 shooting investigations in Waterloo Region so far in 2024.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Guilty plea from man who stabbed three at University of Waterloo
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pharmacare bill passes in the House of Commons, heads to the Senate
The Liberals' pharmacare bill is headed to the Senate after passing third reading in the House of Commons.
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman’s car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.