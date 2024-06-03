Two charged with shooting in Kitchener neighbourhood

Waterloo Regional Police have made a second arrest in a Kitchener shooting.

On April 30, a passerby found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a wooded area around Green Valley Drive. He was then airlifted to a hospital outside the region with what police described as serious injuries.

At the time, investigators called it a targeted shooting.

“Detectives worked very tirelessly and hard and they were able to identify, locate and arrest two individuals that were suspects in this investigation,” WRPS Const. Chris Iden said in an interview on Monday.

Police made the first arrest on May 28. They charged a 39-year-old man with accessory after the fact.

They also issued a Canada-wide warrant for Justin Orr, 36, who was also wanted in connection with the shooting.

Police found Orr in the area of Victoria Street North and Frederick Street on Saturday.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, failing to comply with judicial release and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

“As of now, we don’t have anybody else that is believed to be a suspect of this [shooting],” Iden said. “Anybody that does have information is still welcome to provide that information to WRPS or, for anonymous information, contact Crime Stoppers.”

Waterloo Regional Police on Mill Park Drive in Kitchener on April 30, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Orr was scheduled to appear in court virtually on Monday, but that was pushed to an in-person appearance on Tuesday morning.

The victim, meanwhile, is recovering.

“Thankfully, due to the quick measures and response time by police officers and paramedics, they were able to transport [the victim] to an out of region hospital where he received medical attention. Because of those efforts, he did recover,” Iden said.

Police confirm there have been 14 shooting investigations in Waterloo Region so far in 2024.