Kitchener shooting victim found in wooded area

A man was airlifted to a trauma centre Tuesday after a shooting in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say the victim was found in a wooded area near Mill Park and Green Valley Drive, not far from the Homer Watson Boulevard and Pioneer Drive intersection, around 1 p.m.

Emergency responders performed first aid on the man before an Ornge helicopter transported him to hospital.

“The moment we hear that there is an injured person and a gunshot wound, it’s a very serious concern,” said Const. Chris Iden.

Officers asked the public to stay away from the area while they investigated.

As of 6 p.m., there was still a large police presence in the neighbourhood.

“We are still looking for any information as to the suspect or who was involved in this matter,” Iden said.

Waterloo Regional Police on Mill Park Drive in Kitchener on April 30, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Residents, meanwhile, were unsettled by the incident.

“It’s getting scarier and scarier, especially to live in this little neighbourhood. It was not like this five years ago, but it’s changing rapidly,” said Kenneth Kingsley, who lives nearby.

Police are asking witnesses to contact investigators.

“We don’t have anything to suggest that there is public safety concerns, but we just encourage members of the public… to pay attention to social media feeds in case we need to share anything,” Iden added.

No further details have been shared about the victim.