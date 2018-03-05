

CTV Kitchener





A long-lasting influenza outbreak at Stratford General Hospital has been declared over.

The outbreak began Feb. 13 and ended on Saturday.

During that time, more than 10 cases of influenza were confirmed in the hospital’s medicine and integrated stroke unit.

According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, the last flu case was diagnosed Feb. 24.

Patients are once again being admitted to the unit in question, and visitor restrictions have been lifted.