One of two flu outbreaks in place since last week at midwestern Ontario hospitals has ended.

Officials with the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said Tuesday that the outbreak at Seaforth Community Hospital was official over.

Three patients at the hospital had contracted the influenza virus.

An outbreak remains in place at the Stratford General Hospital, where 10 cases of the flu have been reported.

There have been no new flu cases at the Stratford hospital since last Friday. If no new cases are confirmed by Saturday, the outbreak will end.