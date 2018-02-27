

CTV Kitchener





A flu outbreak that hit Stratford General Hospital two weeks ago remains a concern.

The outbreak was declared Feb. 13 after multiple patients in the medicine and integrated stroke unit were confirmed to have picked up the virus.

As of last week, there were 10 confirmed influenza cases in the unit.

The outbreak will end after eight days have elapsed without a single new case.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance said Monday that the outbreak declaration remained in effect, meaning at least one more confirmed case of the flu had been diagnosed in the unit.

No new patients are being admitted to the unit until the outbreak ends. Visitors are welcome, although they are asked to follow any instructions that may be posted inside the hospital.

Any prospective visitors who are feeling unwell are being asked to avoid the hospital until they have been symptom-free for at least 72 hours.