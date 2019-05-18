

CTV Kitchener





Arrest made after man seriously injured in Kitchener disturbance

Regional police have made an arrest following a disturbance call that they received around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police were on scene in the area of Thaler and Kinzie Avenues in Kitchener.

They say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was reportedly assaulted with a weapon.

A tactical team was on scene alongside a half dozen police cruisers.

Stafford killer seeking compensation after healing lodge transfer

An application has been made to challenge the decision to remove convicted child killer Terri-Lynne McClintic from an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan.

Court documents show that the application was made on April 30 to an Alberta court, claiming that McClintic had lost her residual liberty, which was “unreasonable and procedurally unfair.”

She is also seeking compensation.

McClintic is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the April 2009 death of eight-year-old Tori Stafford.

Man in critical condition after falling from roof in Waterloo

Police have confirmed that a man has fallen from a roof in Waterloo.

It happened on Sprucehill Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are being considered critical.

Man living in makeshift shelter attacked by coyotes or dogs: police

A man was taken to hospital after he was reportedly attacked by two large dogs or coyotes early Thursday morning.

Stratford police responded to a business on Erie Street shortly before 2 a.m.

The victim, 43, told police that he was living in a makeshift campsite in a wooded area near Griffith Road.

Hit and run victim dies in hospital, driver turns herself in to police

A pedestrian who was struck Sunday by a hit and run driver in Stratford has now died.

The woman was hit by a minivan around 11 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot on Ontario Street.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Stratford, turned herself into police almost five hours later.