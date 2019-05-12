

CTV Kitchener





A pedestrian who was struck Sunday by a hit and run driver in Stratford has now died.

The woman was hit by a minivan around 11 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot on Ontario Street.

She was taken to Stratford General Hospital with life threatening injuries and where she was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver fled from the scene, headed north on CH Meier Boulevard.

Security images of the Volkswagen minivan and a partial license plate were released to the public.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman from Stratford, turned herself into police almost five hours later.

Police say charges are pending.

The victim has not yet been publically identified.