A man was taken to hospital after he was reportedly attacked by two large dogs or coyotes early Thursday morning.

Stratford police responded to a business on Erie Street shortly before 2 a.m.

The victim, 43, told police that he was living in a makeshift campsite in a wooded area near Griffith Road.

When officers found the site, they saw his belongings scattered through the area and evidence of the attack.

Later, police had learned that two German Shepherds had been reported missing from an address on Griffith Road the night before.

Police say it’s possible that these dogs were involved, though it’s not been confirmed. A search for the dogs turned up empty.

Stratford police and the humane society are investigating and trying to find the animals.

The extent of the victim’s injuries, if any, is not known.