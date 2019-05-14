

CTV Kitchener





An application has been made to challenge the decision to remove convicted child killer Terri-Lynne McClintic from an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan.

Court documents show that the application was made on April 30 to an Alberta court, claiming that McClintic had lost her residual liberty, which was “unreasonable and procedurally unfair.”

She is also seeking compensation.

McClintic is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the April 2009 death of eight-year-old Tori Stafford.

In November of last year, she was reclassified from a minimum security inmate to a medium security inmate. She was transferred from the healing lodge she was at to the Edmonton Institution for Women.

“The Application seeks that this Court evaluate via habeas corpus whether the decisions that led to Ms. McClintic’s transfer were unlawful, and an award of costs,” the document reads in part.

Court documents show that McClintic is currently at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener.

The application has been stayed until further notice after a decision from Honourable Mr. Justice John T. Henderson.

The decision to stay the application comes from two bases:

The Alberta Court’s lack of jurisdiction over the case

An apparent lack of supporting evidence

McClintic has 14 days to file a written submission. The court will then review it and make a final decision.

Rodney Stafford, Tori’s father, called for changes to the criminal justice system.

“Unfair treatment is what Canadians are suffering daily based on our own government and correctional systems continued injustices,” he said in a Facebook post.

McClintic’s lawyers, who are listed as Kelsey L. Sitar and Sarah Rankin, did not respond to a request for comment.