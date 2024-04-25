Male arrested after weapons investigation in Kitchener

Around 10 police cruisers were on scene at the corner of College and Ahrens streets near the Kitchener Via Rail station on Thursday afternoon.

Police activity appeared to be focused on an apartment building on College Street.

In a tweet at 4:06 p.m. Thursday, Waterloo regional police said officers are there for a “weapons investigation” and asked people to avoid the area.

An hour later, police said no one was hurt but the investigation remains ongoing in the area.

“One male has been taken into custody after successful negotiations,” said police in an updated tweet after 7 p.m.

Police said there is no concern for public safety.

(Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)