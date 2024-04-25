KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Male arrested after weapons investigation in Kitchener

    Police cruisers are pictured near the corner of College and Ahrens streets in Kitchener on April 25, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Police cruisers are pictured near the corner of College and Ahrens streets in Kitchener on April 25, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

     

    Around 10 police cruisers were on scene at the corner of College and Ahrens streets near the Kitchener Via Rail station on Thursday afternoon.

    Police activity appeared to be focused on an apartment building on College Street.

    In a tweet at 4:06 p.m. Thursday, Waterloo regional police said officers are there for a “weapons investigation” and asked people to avoid the area.

    An hour later, police said no one was hurt but the investigation remains ongoing in the area.

    “One male has been taken into custody after successful negotiations,” said police in an updated tweet after 7 p.m.

    Police said there is no concern for public safety.

    (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's why provinces aren't following Saskatchewan's lead on the carbon tax home heating fight

    After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government would still send Canada Carbon Rebate cheques to Saskatchewan residents, despite Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's decision to stop collecting the carbon tax on natural gas or home heating, questions were raised about whether other provinces would follow suit. CTV News reached out across the country and here's what we found out.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News