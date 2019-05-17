

CTV Kitchener





Police have confirmed that a man has fallen from roof in Waterloo.

It happened on Sprucehill Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are being considered critical.

Police say he suffered serious head injuries.

Ornge air ambulance says that they were requested to pick up a patient from the Grand River Hospital helipad.

The man was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.

Several police cruisers were on scene while police investigated.

Police say it's unclear if the man was working for a company or if he was wearing proper safety equipment.

The Ministry of Labour is now investigating.

The man has not been identified.