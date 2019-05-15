

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have made an arrest following a disturbance call that they received around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police were on scene in the area of Thaler and Kinzie Avenues in Kitchener.

They say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was reportedly assaulted with a weapon.

A tactical team was on scene alongside a half dozen police cruisers. Police tape surrounded a housing complex in the area.

Police say they focused their attention to a specific townhouse in the complex.

Police had been asking the public to avoid the area.

Around the corner at an address on Kinzie Avenue near Veronica Drive, an armed tactical unit was seen scoping out another building.

Police say a search warrant was executed and a Kitchener man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He is expected to make a court appearance on Thursday.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.