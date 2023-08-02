Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand

Warning: This story includes discussion of sexual assault.

A former Kitchener, Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is on the stand Wednesday.

Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.

The alleged incidents happened at Sloka's private practice office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital between January 2010 and July 2017.

Previously during the trial, court heard Sloka allegedly asked female patients, including some teenagers, to take off their clothes for physical and skin exams and touched their breasts and genitalia.

On Wednesday, Sloka’s lawyers asked him to walk them through a typical neurological exam.

Sloka testified he always asked a patient ahead of an exam: “Is it okay if we look at you here today?”

He told the court he did this because of the sensitivity of some exams. After the exam he said he would then say, “I'll let you get yourself back together, join me next door when you're ready.”

Sloka walked the court though his standard practice. He said he would get patients to sit on the edge of the exam table and shine a light in their eyes and ears. He would touch different areas on a patient’s face to test sensation. To test muscle tone, he said he would put his hands on a patient's shoulders and press. He would also touch various points on the arms and hands to test nerves.

Sloka told the court for lower body, he would do similar exercises with the patient seated or lying down.

The defence also questioned Sloka about his continued medical education. He testified he was required to take continuing education courses and would attend annual medical conferences.

“I kept up with the latest and greatest,” Sloka told the court.

Sloka’s medical licence was revoked in April 2019 following several complaints by patients to the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

He was criminally charged later that year.

During her opening statement, Crown lawyer Sidney McLean said all of the women were patients sent to Sloka for what she described as “urgent care of serious and in some cases life-altering medical conditions.”

The Crown alleges Sloka exploited their trust in him as a neurologist.

At one point, the former doctor was facing 69 counts of sexual assault related to 69 victims. Several were dropped.

This story will be updated.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, support is available. The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region's 24-hour support line can be reached at 519 741 8633.