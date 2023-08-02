Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire make their way to a government plane as they depart the airport, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

  • BREAKING

    BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire make their way to a government plane as they depart the airport, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

  • 2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end

    Two men are dead and a woman suffered for life-threatening injuries in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end. The crash occurred at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road at approximately 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver