Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting patients takes the stand
Warning: This story includes discussion of sexual assault.
A former Kitchener, Ont. neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is on the stand Wednesday.
Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault in what is one of the largest investigations of its kind in Ontario.
The alleged incidents happened at Sloka's private practice office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital between January 2010 and July 2017.
Previously during the trial, court heard Sloka allegedly asked female patients, including some teenagers, to take off their clothes for physical and skin exams and touched their breasts and genitalia.
On Wednesday, Sloka’s lawyers asked him to walk them through a typical neurological exam.
Sloka testified he always asked a patient ahead of an exam: “Is it okay if we look at you here today?”
He told the court he did this because of the sensitivity of some exams. After the exam he said he would then say, “I'll let you get yourself back together, join me next door when you're ready.”
Sloka walked the court though his standard practice. He said he would get patients to sit on the edge of the exam table and shine a light in their eyes and ears. He would touch different areas on a patient’s face to test sensation. To test muscle tone, he said he would put his hands on a patient's shoulders and press. He would also touch various points on the arms and hands to test nerves.
Sloka told the court for lower body, he would do similar exercises with the patient seated or lying down.
The defence also questioned Sloka about his continued medical education. He testified he was required to take continuing education courses and would attend annual medical conferences.
“I kept up with the latest and greatest,” Sloka told the court.
Sloka’s medical licence was revoked in April 2019 following several complaints by patients to the College of Physicians and Surgeons.
He was criminally charged later that year.
During her opening statement, Crown lawyer Sidney McLean said all of the women were patients sent to Sloka for what she described as “urgent care of serious and in some cases life-altering medical conditions.”
The Crown alleges Sloka exploited their trust in him as a neurologist.
At one point, the former doctor was facing 69 counts of sexual assault related to 69 victims. Several were dropped.
This story will be updated.
If you are a victim of sexual assault, support is available. The Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region's 24-hour support line can be reached at 519 741 8633.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
N.S. flooding: Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing teen
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
Mental health care access, electronic options, surgical backlogs: Report lays out health-care overhaul priorities
The Canadian Institute for Health Information has released a new report which lays out the key areas that governments need to focus on in order to improve struggling health-care systems, including collecting more comprehensive data, addressing surgical backlogs, retaining workers and improving mental health care access.
The world's resource bank is 'empty': Here's what that means
August 2 marks Earth Overshoot Day, a grim milestone that showcases nature is not able to keep up with human consumption. For the rest of this year, humans will be 'overdrawing' the planet's resources, a new report says.
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas
An American woman has been arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple filed for divorce, a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN show.
Texas police officer holds innocent family at gunpoint after making typo while running plates
A Texas police department is apologizing after a typo made while checking a license plate resulted in officers pulling over what they wrongly suspected was a stolen car and then holding an innocent Black family at gunpoint.
Canadian workers nearing retirement would defer if hours, stress reduced: Statistics Canada
A recent report from Statistics Canada shows a desire among many older workers to extend their working years if given the option to reduce their hours and manage workplace stress effectively.
All news in Canada will be removed from Facebook, Instagram within weeks: Meta
Discovering news articles and videos on Facebook and Instagram will soon become a relic of the past, as Meta announced it is officially ending news availability in Canada.
Singh confronts 'homophobic' heckler at event in Newfoundland
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to clap back at a drive-by heckler on Tuesday, inviting the man to "have a conversation" with him instead of shouting expletives out of his car window.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Stabbing victims arrive at southwestern Ont. emergency department overnight only to find it’s closed
Three teenagers who were stabbed at a sweet 16 birthday party in Clinton, Ont. late last month were driven to the local hospital, only to find out the emergency department (ED) was closed.
-
OPP lay charges after four women report being sexually assaulted
A Central Huron resident is charged after police said four different female victims reported being assaulted on Tuesday evening.
Windsor
-
Windsor police seize $36K in drugs following raid at downtown magic mushroom shop
An illegal magic mushroom dispensary in Windsor was raided for the second time Tuesday, police arrested one employee and have a warrant out for the arrest of the business owner.
-
LaSalle girl to have her face appear in Times Square
An eight–year-old girl from LaSalle will soon have her face plastered in New York’s Times Square.
-
Remains found near base of Ambassador Bridge
Windsor police say a tooth was discovered in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive West.
Barrie
-
OPP search for Tottenham hit-and-run suspect
Nottawasaga OPP is asking the driver responsible for injuring a pedestrian in Tottenham to come forward.
-
Gymnast's international medals pinched from home in Chatsworth
It's not clear when the medals and memorabilia were taken, but their loss was reported to the police on July 4.
-
Fire at Owen Sound restaurant causes $1.5M in damages
A restaurant in Owen Sound is shut down for an extended period after a fire caused significant damage to the building Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Father, son from Timmins killed in northern Ontario ATV crash
A father and son from Timmins have been identified as the victims in a fatal ATV crash Monday involving a pickup truck in northern Ontario. It is the second deadly ATV crash in the region in less than two weeks.
-
Hundreds of vehicles recalled in Canada, U.S. after 400 people injured
General Motors is recalling nearly 900 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada with Takata airbag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel in a crash. The recall covers certain Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic and Volt vehicles as well as the Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end
Two men are dead and a woman suffered for life-threatening injuries in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end. The crash occurred at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road at approximately 12:25 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Lanark horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus
Health officials say a horse in Lanark County recently tested positive for EEEV, which is normally found in wild birds but can occasionally spread to horses and humans through a mosquito bite.
Toronto
-
Ontario has the worst court delays in the country. Will it get rid of civil jury duty to address the issue?
"Nearly all" Canadians will face a legal issue in their lifetime and ongoing court delays have reached new heights, pushing the system to its brink. The province is studying scrapping civil jury duty as a solution to the issue.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Ontario spent $7B less than planned this year, FAO report finds
The Ontario government has spent about $7 billion less than planned this year, according to the province’s budget watchdog, including about $1.6 billion less in healthcare.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Quebec to ban flavoured vaping products on Oct. 31
The sale of flavoured vaping products will be prohibited in Quebec as of Oct. 31. A new regulation announced Wednesday morning by the Quebec government will also limit the maximum nicotine concentration of these products, and require certain information be included on the products and their packaging.
-
Montreal's new REM line takes wrong turn, leaves passengers stranded in the garage
After a night at the movies on Montreal's South Shore on Monday, Michel-André Grégoire and his wife got an exclusive tour of the city's new light-rail train garage, but all they really wanted was to go home.
Atlantic
-
N.S. flooding: Body found in Advocate Harbour believed to be missing teen
The RCMP says a body found in Advocate Harbour, N.S., is believed to be that of a teenager who went missing during torrential flooding in Nova Scotia almost two weeks ago.
-
'Colton wouldn’t want us sad forever': Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered
Hundreds of people packed into Windsor United Church Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the life of Colton Arthur Sisco, a six-year-old boy who was swept away amid flash flooding in Nova Scotia on July 22.
-
Waterspout spotted off Cheticamp in Cape Breton Wednesday morning
A line of showers and thunderstorms has produced at least one waterspout over the ocean waters off Cheticamp in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government promises $1.5B for Winnipeg hospital in lead up to election
The Manitoba government is promising what it calls the biggest health-care capital investment in the province's history.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
Suspicious death in Blumenort under investigation: RCMP
RCMP officers are investigating the death of a man in Blumenort on Tuesday night as suspicious.
Calgary
-
Sentencing arguments heard in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer
A Calgary court heard sentencing arguments on Wednesday for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.
-
'Just not true': Plaintiff in sex abuse lawsuit upset over Calgary Stampede apology
One of the three dozen men behind a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the Calgary Stampede says its apology after a partial court settlement last week falls short.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage. In a brief statement, the prime minister said that after 'many meaningful and difficult conversations' the pair have made the decision to separate, but plan to remain 'a close family.'
-
'They definitely tarnish the image of our city': Senior visiting family in Edmonton attacked on LRT train
A woman visiting family in Edmonton was attacked on the LRT over the weekend.
-
Fire put out at downtown Edmonton house
Firefighters were called to a house fire in central Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s Downton Lake wildfire destroys properties, forcing urgent evacuations
Roughly a dozen properties in a popular southern British Columbia recreational community have been destroyed as the simmering Downton Lake wildfire, 110 kilometres northwest of Whistler, has taken a devastating run.
-
'Ghosting' in Canada: Study breaks down communication cut-off trend by province, age, gender and political beliefs
A paranormal-sounding phenomenon is scarily common in British Columbia, where a new survey found more than half of residents have been "ghosted" by someone in their lives.
-
Langley brewery's decision to halt future drag events met with backlash
A brewery in Langley, B.C., is facing backlash after its owner decided to halt future drag events—including one scheduled for Pride weekend this month.