E-bike operator taken to hospital after turning into the path of a truck: police

A Stratford man is in hospital after a collision between an e-bike and a pickup truck.

Stratford Police were called to the serious collision at the intersection of Downie Street and West Street/East Gore Street on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the driver of the truck was travelling northbound on Downie Street when the e-bike operator travelling eastward across Downie Street turned into the path of the truck. Police said the driver of the truck had the right of way.

The operation of the e-bike, a 56-year-old Stratford man, was taken to Stratford General Hospital but was later air-lifted to a London hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

However, while police were speaking with the driver of the pickup truck, a 39-year old Stratford woman, they determined she was impaired by cannabis. She was arrested and taken to the police station for drug testing. She failed the test and was charged with impaired operation. Police also seized 14 grams of cannabis.