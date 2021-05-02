Dream move turned nightmare: Arthur, Ont. family moving to New Brunswick looking for answers as hotel quarantine rule takes effect

An Arthur, Ont. family moving to New Brunswick is scrambling for answers on how to properly self-isolate once they enter the province, as new mandatory hotel quarantine rules are now in place.

Two months ago, Gwendolen Bultena and Matt Potts decided to sell their home in Arthur and move their family to New Brunswick.

"We want to slow things down and enjoy nature a little bit more, and that's much better out in New Brunswick," Potts said.

The couple and their two children started their drive across the country on Wednesday, hoping to arrive in New Brunswick by Friday. But new travel rules in New Brunswick have put their plans in jeopardy.

"Something that has started out as a dream, has turned into a bit of a nightmare," Bultena said.

'Sign war' sparked between Speedy Glass and Dairy Queen in Listowel, Ont.

The sign war in Listowel, Ont. is on. It's a lighthearted battle filled with witty returns and word play.

Trevor Cork, one of the owners of Speedy Glass in Listowel, is the man behind the sign war.

“It started probably about a week ago, I saw a post that went viral on Facebook from Virginia in the states, and I thought what a great idea! And I knew our town of Listowel would absolutely rock it,” said Cork.

Sarnia, Ont. is also getting in on the sign wars. Many of the signs feature some tongue-in-cheek adult humour, but the craze is welcomed by local residents.

Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccine: More people now allowed to pre-register for shots

While the amount of COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario, Canada, and Waterloo Region has fluctuated, more and more people are being added to the list of who can pre-register for a shot.

Last Friday, Ontario added people who are pregnant to the priority list as ICU’s are seeing more and more end up in the unit. On Wednesday, Waterloo Region expanded pre-registration to all essential workers who are unable to work from home.

On Sunday, the province announced anyone 18 or older in one of the 114 designated COVID-19 hot spots could also book an appointment.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of May 2):

Waterloo Region: 14,347 confirmed cases, 252 deaths, 13,530 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 7,017 cases, 106 deaths, 6,434 resolved

Brant County: 2,741 cases, 17 deaths, 2,549 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 2,321 cases, 46 deaths, 1,992 recovered

Huron Perth: 1,579 cases, 52 deaths, 1,494 recovered

'These people are young': Community rallies behind 45-year-old man hospitalized with COVID-19

The community of Simcoe, Ont. is rallying together to help a family impacted by COVID-19. Forty-five-year-old Mike VanNetten tested positive for the disease earlier this month and his wife, Sarah VanNetten, said it has been a challenge ever since.

“I haven’t seen his eyes in 23 days. I haven’t gotten to feel him hold my hand in 23 days,” she said. “These people are young. These people should not be laying there.”

Mike is now in critical condition after complications following his original diagnosis. He also has a secondary infection and his lungs cannot function on their own.

Mike is well-known in the community as a farmer and a volunteer coach. His nickname is "Chicken", and "Chicken for Chicken" is the name of the fundraising campaign at Kaley’s Restaurant in Simcoe.

Trinity Bible Chapel doors now locked following temporary injunction issued by judge

The doors to Trinity Bible Chapel have been locked for the weekend after a judge granted a temporary injunction. The Attorney General's office asked for an order to have local law enforcement lock the doors on the property on Friday afternoon.

"Trinity is playing games with the court," said Richard Ogden, who was representing the Attorney General's office, in his closing arguments ahead of the judge's decision.

The injunction is only for this Sunday.