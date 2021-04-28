KITCHENER -- The sign war in Listowel, Ont. is on.

On Monday, the town’s Speedy Glass Repair posted on their Facebook page that the Dairy Queen had accepted their ‘sign war’.

On Tuesday, both businesses updated their signs with some playful ribbing.

The North Perth Fire Department even got in on the action.

The two businesses are located right next to each other on Mitchell Road in Listowel.