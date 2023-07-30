Most-read stories of the week: Major Wellesley crash, Marble Slab, plane rescue

Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash. Police said the crash involving two vehicles occurred around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of Manser Road and Streicher Line.

“Through investigation, it was determined that a vehicle travelling east on Streicher Line collided with a vehicle travelling north on Manser Road,” police said in a news release sent Friday morning.

The force of the impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and rollover, police said. The road was closed for several hours as police examined the scene. The road reopened at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

“We've spoken to some witnesses but if there are other witnesses that we need to speak to we'd appreciate if they called in to our traffic service,” said Waterloo regional police Sgt. Byron Harding said on Thursday.

Police said the victims included six adults and a young boy.

The sweltering conditions across Waterloo region make reaching for a way to cool down an enticing thought. But, if you are looking to get a scoop at the Marble Slab on University Avenue in Waterloo, you are out of luck.

For the last month and a half, the franchisee has been locked out of her store by the parent company. Now, she is calling for major legal changes in how the franchise system operates.

Franchisee Andrea Schlegel-Parsons said the parent company changed the locks on the doors on June 19, effectively removing her from her store.

“There's a better way of resolving things rather than taking such a retaliatory and an extreme consequence that has a negative impact,” she said. “I was an exemplary franchisee and I worked directly with head office in order to incorporate different marketing and operational efficiencies into the organization.”

The KW Siskins are mourning the death of 18-year-old defencemen Tyson Downs.

On Tuesday, the junior ice hockey team based in Waterloo, announced that Downs had passed away. The hockey organization did not say what the cause of death was.

A representative of the Siskins says he died in Owen Sound.

“The KW Siskins family is mourning the sudden loss of a cherished member of their team. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye for now to Tyson Downs. His passion for the game was infectious, and his dedication to the team was unparalleled. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. His passing leaves a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, Tyson. You will be missed but never forgotten,” a statement posted to the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League website reads.

On Sunday, a funeral was held at the Bayshore Community Centre. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking people to donate to any minor sports association or charity in Owen Sound.

Tyson Downs. (KW Siskins)

A group of camp counsellors helped rescue a pilot after a small plane conducted an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening. According to the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the pilot, a 60-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Emergency service personnel responded to reports of an airplane crash at Belwood Lake at around 7:15 p.m. The investigation revealed the plane was a small Cessna Ultralight.

Police said the pilot was the only person on the plane and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Samuel Medeiros, a staff member with YMCA Camp Belwood, said they stepped up after the pilot got out of the plane.

“As we're watching the plane, it crashes down about 500 metres, where the red buoy is. I had immediately blown my whistle, got all of the kids out of the water. The kids were my number one priority – making sure all the kids were out, then sending out my lifeguards to go check in on the guy," said Medeiros.

Police included this photo that shows emergency services on the scene near Belwood Lake. (Submitted/OPP)

There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather. Alice Sinia, an entomologist with Orkin Canada, said last winter’s mild temperatures made it easier for more eggs and adults to survive. Additionally, the spring and summer’s wet, hot and humid conditions have created the perfect environment for the insects to thrive.

“We are seeing a lot more earwigs this year,” Sinia said. “If you look at all the three factors – the temperature, the wetness and the humidity – it means there’s a lot of decaying organic matter, and that’s really what earwigs feed on. It’s really a perfect combination.”

They may not be the most popular insect with their six legs, antenna and pincers, but they do have some benefits.

“They help to decompose organic matter. Decomposition is very crucial because we need all the nutrients and nitrogen recycled in nature,” Sinia said.

Earwigs thrive in the heat and humidity. (CTV)