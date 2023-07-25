KW Siskins mourn 18-year-old player’s sudden death

The KW Siskins are mourning the death of 18-year-old defencemen Tyson Downs.

On Tuesday, the junior ice hockey team based in Waterloo, announced that Downs had passed away. The hockey organization did not say what the cause of death was.

“The KW Siskins family is mourning the sudden loss of a cherished member of their team. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye for now to Tyson Downs. His passion for the game was infectious, and his dedication to the team was unparalleled. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. His passing leaves a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, Tyson. You will be missed but never forgotten,” a statement posted to the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League website reads.

Downs is from Owen Sound, and played one season with the KW Siskins, according to his hockey profile.

According to his player profile, last season he played 45 games, netted six goals and 17 assists. During the 2023 Sutherland Cup Playoffs, Downs scored three goals and had 15 assists.

Before playing for the KW Siskins, he played for the Grey Bruce Highlanders AAA under-16 team in 2019-2020 and then for the under-18 team in 2021-2022.

The Ayr Centennials, a Junior B team who last year mourned the loss of their 20-year-old captain Eli Palfreyman who suddenly died during a tournament, posted their condolences on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

The team said it sends its deepest condolences and prayers to Downs family, friends and teammates.

The KW Siskins are set to play the St. Catharines Falcons in the Eli Palfreyman Global Invitational Tournament on Aug. 24 at the North Dumfries Community Complex.