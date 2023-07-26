Waterloo Marble Slab profits melting away as franchisee launches legal battle
The sweltering conditions across Waterloo region make reaching for a way to cool down an enticing thought.
But, if you are looking to get a scoop at the Marble Slab on University Avenue in Waterloo, you are out of luck.
For the last month and a half, the franchisee has been locked out of her store by the parent company.
Now, she is calling for major legal changes in how the franchise system operates.
Franchisee Andrea Schlegel-Parsons said the parent company changed the locks on the doors on June 19, effectively removing her from her store.
Andrea Schlegel-Parsons, who identified herself as the franchise owner and leaseholder of the Marble Slab Creamery in Waterloo, says she and 13 employees are locked out of work. (Terry Kelly/CTV News)
“There's a better way of resolving things rather than taking such a retaliatory and an extreme consequence that has a negative impact,” she said.
“I was an exemplary franchisee and I worked directly with head office in order to incorporate different marketing and operational efficiencies into the organization.”
In June, Cam Inglis, the president of Marble Slab Creamery, told CTV News Kitchener via email the corporation plans to reopen the Waterloo location in the coming weeks.
"Unfortunately, circumstances out of our control have led us to the difficult decision to transfer ownership of the store to maintain the high operating standards we hold our locations to. We plan to reopen in the coming weeks and will offer all Waterloo employees the option to retain their positions," Inglis said.
He said the company is eager to reopen its doors for customers.
On June 22, 2023, security guards could be seen stationed outside the Marble Slab Creamery location in Waterloo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)
Unable to figure this out, Shclegel-Parsons has turned to the courts in hopes a judge can settle the matter.
She has since filed a notice of defamation against the parent company and the owner, with the first court date set for early August.
She said a long legal fight is something she is prepared to undertake.
“We have placed an order with the judge. He has agreed that this matter is urgent,” she said. “Unfortunately, because of COVID and so many other things, the courts are backed up.”
Shclegel-Parsons says she hopes what happened to her does not happen to others.
“We can collectively lobby the government because what is needed is legislative change,” she added.
While she waits for the legal process to unfold, Schlegel-Parsons is left to watch her profits melt away.
“So, typically in the summertime, we would do about $90,000 in the month. So, if we are locked out for six weeks, that's about $135,000 of revenue that we've lost,” she noted.
She believes this action is retaliation for starting a franchisee association.
FRANCHISEE ASSOCIATION RESPONDS
Dave Lush, a franchisee in the food service industry, is attempting to start a nationwide franchisee association.
“It's a David and Goliath thing to begin with because you've got the power held by the franchisor,” said Lush, who is an executive director with the Alliance of Canadian Franchisees.
He says what is happening to Schlegel-Parsons is becoming more frequent.
“I think over certainly last 10 to 15 years the relationship with franchisees and franchisors has changed,” he said. “Again, the caveat is that [it's] not all situations, not all you know, not all franchise systems. Some are great, but others have taken a little bit of a more aggressive tone, and more aggressive toward the franchisee.”
He noted that the franchisor wields a majority of the power in these relationships.
“Right now, in some systems, it is very difficult for the franchisee to flourish and to grow, and they don’t feel like their voices are heard.”
Lush said association efforts are often met with pushback, and while there is currently no real association to represent franchisees, the organization is working to change that.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
Sinead O'Connor, Irish singer behind 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and more, dead at 56
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who became as well known for her music as her troubled life, has died, according to RTE, Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Meet the 7 rookie MPs joining Justin Trudeau's cabinet
Seven rookie MPs have been promoted to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet following a major reshuffling Wednesday. Who are the new faces? CTVNews.ca dove into their bios to learn more.
Surrey RCMP urge public to remain vigilant as Amber Alert for Bolton siblings enters 2nd week
As the Amber Alert for two B.C. siblings who were allegedly abducted by their mother enters a second week, police say they’re focusing their search within the province while pursuing tips from Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Cabinet shuffle: Analysis and list of who's who after Trudeau's cabinet overhaul
An interactive list and a provincial, gender and diversity breakdown of how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal cabinet stands after the July 23, 2023 cabinet shuffle.
Manitoba to replace vulnerable persons office after audit finds abuse in care homes
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
200 videos of women recorded without their knowledge: LPS
A Fergus man has been charged by London police after more than 200 videos of women and digital images of suspected child porn were seized.
-
Hit-and-run trial reveals Bleck’s fingerprints on car, defence questions timing
On Wednesday, jurors heard from a forensic identification officer who identified fingerprints from the vehicle in question.
-
Memorial service planned for police dog killed in line of duty
A memorial service has been planned for a Woodstock, Ont. police dog that was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.
Windsor
-
Tornado warning ends, severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Windsor-Essex
A tornado warning for Windsor-Essex has ended, but a severe thunderstorm watch for the region continues.
-
Nearly 375 cats in need of homes, Windsor-Essex County Humane Society to host adoption event
While major strides have been made in addressing cat overpopulation in Windsor and Essex County over the past decade, the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is still packed with cats.
-
Why more people are choosing to repair their old AC unit rather than replace it?
A local air conditioning maintenance company says more people are choosing to repair their old AC unit instead of opting for a complete replacement, potentially overextending the lifespan of their equipment.
Barrie
-
Police search underway in Huntsville for missing woman
Police are actively searching on the water and from the air in Huntsville for a missing woman.
-
Barrie police seek witnesses to violent assault that left victim in serious condition
Police hope to speak with two men who witnessed a violent attack on a man earlier this month in Barrie that left him in critical condition.
-
30-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Springwater Township
A 30-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash between a cube van and a car in Springwater Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Pair charged in connection with boating crash that killed Sudbury youth
Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.
-
Timmins girl injured by needle highlights persistent problem with used syringes
People in Timmins have been complaining about used needles being discarded around the city, including local parks.
-
Witness says argument preceded Sudbury hit and run, victim seriously injured
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Moonlight Beach Road in Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT to resume with 8 single-car trains, parallel R1 service
Service on Ottawa's LRT will resume Monday but riders will be on single-car trains to begin with and R1 bus service will continue to run.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in Ottawa
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
OPP, TSB investigating fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Ontario toddler's heart surgery cancelled for 4th time in a year
An Ontario mother is desperate for her three-year-old son to receive a heart surgery she says has already been cancelled four times this year.
-
Ontario mother, daughter briefly locked in Tesla when battery fails
An Ontario mother said she and her nine-year-old daughter got locked into their Tesla when the battery failed earlier this month.
-
'Unusual delay' strands Toronto-bound travellers overseas for nearly 40 hours
Travellers bound for Toronto were stranded overseas for nearly 40 hours this week after an Air Transat flight experienced an “unusual delay.”
Montreal
-
Montreal police officer stabbed while trying to detain man near daycare
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was sent to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after he was stabbed while attempting to detain a suspect. Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher arrived at the scene and told reporters the incident happened during an intervention.
-
Montreal man to file human rights complaint over traffic stop by Roussillon police
A Montreal man says he intends to file a human rights complaint against police officers on the South Shore after a traffic stop earlier this month.
-
'Huge kettle of fish' faces new transport minister Pablo Rodriguez
Pablo Rodriguez has been sworn in as Canada's new transport minister as part of a major cabinet shuffle, taking the baton on a raft of turbulent issues as the aviation sector emerges from a period of crisis.
Atlantic
-
Search continues for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flash flooding
A multi-agency search continued Wednesday for a missing youth who was in a car that was submerged by floodwaters early Saturday morning in West Hants, N.S.
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
Fires, floods and Fiona: Nova Scotia has endured a great deal of extreme weather
Nova Scotia's extreme weather is prompting calls to urgently tackle climate change.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple tornado warnings issued throughout Manitoba
A number of tornado warnings have been issued throughout central Manitoba, including close to Winnipeg.
-
Shoal Lake 40 First Nation launching lawsuit against Winnipeg, federal government for harms caused by aqueduct
An Anishinaabe community in northwestern Ontario is suing the federal government and the City of Winnipeg, claiming it hasn't been compensated for a diversion to supply Manitoba's capital with clean water a century ago that resulted in it being cut off from road access.
-
Former senator, MP, journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88
Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism has died at the age of 88.
Calgary
-
‘We are deeply sorry’: Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
-
Alberta government says clinic offering faster doctor access for a fee is an outlier
The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging its patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any clinic that follows suit.
-
Pot left on stove produces minor fire in downtown residence
A fire in a downtown Calgary residence was put out before any damage could be done Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Festival fisticuffs: 8 fights reported at K-Days; man arrested for bear spray incident
It's been a violent start to K-Days, with at least eight fights and one bear spray attack reported in the first four days of Edmonton's annual exhibition.
-
$35M winning lottery ticket sold in Edmonton: WCLC
A winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Edmonton, the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says.
-
Canada geese 'stained' with crude oil at Imperial Oil facility near Cold Lake
The Alberta Energy Regulator says a flock of Canada geese were stained with oil after landing on a lagoon at an Imperial Oil facility northwest of Cold Lake.
Vancouver
-
'Budding serial killer' who murdered man in B.C. park ineligible for parole for 20 years
A B.C. man who viewed himself as a “budding serial killer” has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 20 years after he pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Christopher Hood in an Abbotsford park.
-
Missed opportunity: Advocate for sexual assault survivors skeptical B.C.’s review of closed cases will help
Details about how and when police in B.C. will be required to review closed sexual assault files have advocates concerned that the exercise won’t do anything to redress past wrongs or ensure future accountability.
-
Tennis players take dispute with pickleballers to B.C. Supreme Court
A group of Mayne Island tennis players who were forced to share the local courts with pickleballers were not "oppressed," a B.C. judge ruled while refusing to grant them exclusive use of the space.