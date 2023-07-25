Witnesses describe dramatic pilot rescue after plane crashes into Belwood Lake

A group of camp counsellors helped rescue a pilot after a small plane conducted an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.

According to the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the pilot, a 60-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Emergency service personnel responded to reports of an airplane crash at Belwood Lake at around 7:15 p.m.

The investigation revealed the plane was a small Cessna Ultralight.

Police said the pilot was the only person on the plane and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police included this photo that shows emergency services on the scene near Belwood Lake. (Submitted/OPP)According to OPP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Transport Canada were notified and continue to investigate.

In the media release, police thanked everyone who worked quickly to ensure the pilot’s safety.

CAMP STAFF JUMP IN

CTV News spoke to a witness who said they saw the plane in the sky moments before the pilot had to make an emergency landing.

“All of a sudden, we heard like a putter, like ‘put put,’ then it started going down a little bit more," said Caitlin Oldham, a witness. “He was really lucky because there was kayakers out at the camp on the water, and he came really close to almost coming down on the dam too, but he landed safely."

Belwood Lake seen on July 25, 2023. (CTV News/Chris Thomson) Samuel Medeiros, a staff member with YMCA Camp Belwood, said they stepped up after the pilot got out of the plane.

“As we're watching the plane, it crashes down about 500 metres, where the red buoy is. I had immediately blown my whistle, got all of the kids out of the water. The kids were my number one priority – making sure all the kids were out, then sending out my lifeguards to go check in on the guy," said Medeiros.

Jan Lizon is a lifeguard with the camp and was one of the people who checked in on the pilot.

"I was zooming, trying to get to the plane as fast as I could. The guy was not visible until I was maybe 30 seconds away from him. I asked him if he was okay. He was extremely concerned about his plane. He wanted us to swim it in," said Lizon.

Staff said they tried to pull the plane in but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

“It sank down, and as it started to sink, we told him to get away from it so he didn't get sunk down or get stuck or anything like that, and at that point, I tilted my canoe over, and he climbed inside," said Samuel Cantelon, one of the camp councellors.

Police said they’re glad camp staff could help.

"I think the onlookers and the Good Samaritans had a huge role in making sure that it ended the way it did," Const. Unger told CTV News. "Even prior to calling 9-1-1, they had already jumped into action and were taking all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of everybody.”

CAUSE OF THE CRASH

As of Tuesday afternoon, the aircraft is still submerged, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, who confirmed in an email that the plane is privately registered.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board.

"The pilot has indicated there was a possible mechanical issue, but that will be up to the Transportation Safety Board, once the plane is pulled from the water. They'll do their investigation to look into the actual cause of the crash," Const. Unger said.

The board told CTV News the plane was on a local flight to and from the Guelph airport.