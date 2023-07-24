Here’s why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer

There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.

Alice Sinia, an entomologist with Orkin Canada, said last winter’s mild temperatures made it easier for more eggs and adults to survive. Additionally, the spring and summer’s wet, hot and humid conditions have created the perfect environment for the insects to thrive.

“We are seeing a lot more earwigs this year,” Sinia said.

“If you look at all the three factors – the temperature, the wetness and the humidity – it means there’s a lot of decaying organic matter, and that’s really what earwigs feed on. It’s really a perfect combination.”

They may not be the most popular insect with their six legs, antenna and pincers, but they do have some benefits.

“They help to decompose organic matter. Decomposition is very crucial because we need all the nutrients and nitrogen recycled in nature,” Sinia said.

“But most importantly, they’re also predators. They’re omnivores who feed on decaying organic matter but also on other insects.”

Despite the benefits, they can also pose some problems in the garden.

Tanya Olsen, the owner of Royal City Nursery, said it’s all about finding the perfect balance of insects in the yard.

“They help with our natural growing cycle, but the hard part is that they also feed on many of our vegetables,” Olsen said.

“Right now, you would find them in cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kale. You’ll find them in any of the Brassicas because you find them down in the leaf axel where it’s nice and cool.”

DECREASE EARWIGS ON YOUR PROPERTY

Olsen said it’s important to keep yards and properties as tidy and dry as possible to prevent earwig accumulation.

“Make sure there’s no standing water, if you’ve got a pile of leaves or a pile of weeds, if we can pick up those and dispose of those that will make a difference,” Olsen said.

If there are a lot present, Sinia recommends over the counter earwig traps. If that doesn’t work, pest control companies can apply a heavy duty spray around a property.

Homemade traps might also be effective.

“Maybe in an old gardening pot, put a little bit of cardboard or paper towel tissue, moist, in some corners. It attracts them, draws them there, and then once they’re trapped in there you can take them and empty them into soapy water,” Sinia said.

HOW TO GET RID OF OR PREVENT AN INFESTATION

There are several preventative measures that can be taken to help keep an earwig infestation off your property, or if the infestation is underway, to reduce the number of earwigs.

Experts recommend keeping yards tidy and dry as a way to help control the number of earwigs that may find their way onto your property.

It’s important to reduce the humidity level around the floor of the house as much as possible by redirecting the gutters to keep water away and avoid its accumulation around the building. Further, nothing should be kept directly on the ground without ventilation space underneath.

The Government of Canada recommends beginning control measures in early spring, during dry, warm weather. This is when the earwigs are young.

“In populated areas, control works best when carried out on a neighbourhood or community basis,” the federal website on earwigs reads.

The following physical control measures are recommended:

Cultivate the soil to disturb earwigs that lived through the winter and expose newly laid eggs to the dry surface where they are less likely to survive.

Create a clean, low-moisture perimeter around your house foundation by trimming back vegetation and removing mulch, organic debris and other objects that can be used for shelter by earwigs.

Repair leaky taps and downspouts, and make sure to direct water drains away from your foundation.

Keep your lawn and garden free of excess debris and decaying organic matter to make it less attractive for earwigs. Don't allow grass clippings, fallen leaves, weeds, and old wood to accumulate except where organic materials are stacked for proper composting.

Start vegetable gardens as early as possible to give plants a head start before the young (nymphs) come out from their nests in June.

Remove any damaged produce in your garden right away: earwigs like feeding on fruits or vegetables that have holes or bruises caused by other insects or disease.

Inspect cut flowers or vegetables before bringing them in from your garden, and remove any earwigs hiding between leaves or inside blooms.

In addition, the government also says the use of trapping can be beneficial to help keep the earwigs away by taking advantage of the earwig’s habit of hiding in small, dark places whey they commonly seek shelter.

The following traps can help:

Pieces of corrugated (pleated) cardboard that are rolled up, secured with a rubber band and stood on end

Flower pots can be stuffed with moistened straw or newspaper and left upside-down on the ground, propped up with a small stone to leave space for earwigs to crawl under

Hollow bamboo canes or short sections of old garden hoses can be placed on the ground

The government recommends checking the trap regularly, and if earwigs are found, they get dropped into a pail of soapy water.

Earwigs are strongly attracted to oils, and shallow containers filled with oils may attract earwigs.