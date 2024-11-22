How University of Waterloo researchers could help charge your devices by moving your body
Imagine being able to charge your devices through your body’s movements.
University of Waterloo (UW) researchers say they’re getting closer to that being a reality.
“We are using this device to convert our finger motion or force,” said Asif Khan, a postdoctoral fellow who has help developed this, as he demonstrated it to CTV News.
It generates electricity through vibrations using the piezoelectric effect, where materials like the mineral perovskite and ceramics, can generate a charge in response to applied mechanical pressure.
“It will jump quickly. You can see it going up, this is the stored energy,” said Khan, showing a screen that tracks the energy.
By harnessing energy through movement, it means a laptop could by charged by typing, a smartphone could be powered through running or walking and regular movements of hands could charge a watch as you wear it.
“We see many small electronics that need to be powered by using up new batteries or by running wires, which is not convenient,” said Dayan Ban, a professor at the Waterloo Institute for Nanotechnology.
While there may be companies out there working on similar technology, these researchers say this tiny collection of materials stands out from the rest.
“Our device is made of nanomaterials that can be lightweight, really flexible,” said Ban.
Plus, it’s cost efficient.
“The whole thing can be very thin, probably less than one millimetre,” Ban said.
That makes it easier to put inside a smartphone or watch so the consumer wouldn’t notice a difference. At that size it costs under a dollar to make. It is apparently quite efficient too.
“The output is 10 times higher that than the commercial ones that are available in the markets,” said Majid Hajibagheri, a PhD student working on the device.
This is just the beginning. The team hopes to scale up and is motivated by a strong need for sustainable energy. They envision one day using the constant motion of the ocean or an airplane to create even more power.
“We can use these technologies and integrate with the existing parts to monitor the structure health of the mechanical parts of the aircraft,” said Ban.
The goal is to get this idea on the smaller scale to shelves within the next few years.
So it may not be long before you can charge up just by doing your daily activities.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Canada Post quarterly loss tops $300M as strike hits second week -- and rivals step in
Canada Post saw hundreds of millions of dollars drain out of its coffers last quarter, due largely to its dwindling share of the parcels market, while an ongoing strike continues to batter its bottom line.
Trump chooses Bessent to be Treasury secretary and Vought as top budget official
President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that he'll nominate hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, an advocate for deficit reduction, to serve as his next treasury secretary. Trump also said he would nominate Russel Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget.
'Immoral depravity': Two men convicted in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
Trump supporters review-bomb B.C. floral shop by accident
A small business owner from B.C.’s Fraser Valley is speaking out after being review-bombed by confused supporters of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump this week.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles recalled in Canada over power loss risk
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?
The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.
Grey Cup streaker fined $10K, banned from BC Place
The woman who ran across the field wearing nothing but her shoes at last weekend’s Grey Cup has been given a fine and banned from BC Place.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.