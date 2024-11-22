Advocates push for anti-renoviction bylaws as Waterloo Region reports affordable housing progress
On National Housing Day, housing advocacy group ACORN continued to push for anti-renoviction bylaws.
This comes the same day Region of Waterloo reported progress in its plan to build more affordable housing.
Linda Vos joined ACORN to echo tenant concerns at her 250 Fredrick Street building, where tenants said they’re being unfairly forced out for renovations.
On Friday afternoon, she was handing out flyers, urging municipalities to try to stop renovictions.
“Take care of the people that have voted you into office, take care of the people that make your city home and just… be kind and gracious to everyone around you,” Vos said.
Advocates believe more needs to be done to protect vulnerable tenants.
“It can't just be affordable housing, there needs to be action from the city and the Region of Waterloo to protect people who already have a home,” said Ken Vogelpohl, an ACORN member.
Guelph MPP and Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner is also hoping for more protection for tenants. He said it should also be easier for builders to build multi-unit residential buildings.
“So I’ve put forward legislation, for example, to legalize six to 11 story buildings along major transit and transportation corridors so we can quickly increase housing supply,” Schreiner told CTV News.
Region’s progress
The Region of Waterloo said when it comes to affordable housing, the region beat its own five-year target.
“Our target was 2,500 homes in five years, and we are just over 2,700,” said Karen Redman, regional chair.
The region also said it would be using innovative strategies to develop more affordable homes quickly by following some guidelines including:
- Unlocking Region-owned land
- Providing access to funding and land for developing affordable housing
- Exploring and implementing new, innovative techniques to develop more homes faster
CTV asked the region about maintaining the current target of 500 new affordable units a year.
Chair Redman said the region wants to be even more ambitious, calling on council to be more creative when it comes to development partnerships.
Advocates said that’s only one piece of tackling the crisis.
“If you’re adding these affordable units, but for every one unit that you’re adding that’s affordable, you’re kicking someone out on the streets or making them leave to go find an at market rate when they were expecting to be able to depend on a rent controlled unit, then you haven’t actually solved the problem,” said Vogelpohl.
ACORN said the only way to stop renovictions is to implement a bylaw against it.
“Pass this bylaw because it’s important,” said Vos, in tears.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec man, 81, gets prison sentence after admitting to killing wife with Alzheimer's disease
An 81-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to prison after admitting to killing his wife with Alzheimer's disease.
Canada Post quarterly loss tops $300M as strike hits second week -- and rivals step in
Canada Post saw hundreds of millions of dollars drain out of its coffers last quarter, due largely to its dwindling share of the parcels market, while an ongoing strike continues to batter its bottom line.
'Immoral depravity': Two men convicted in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba
A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.
Prime Minister Trudeau attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto with family
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a Swiftie. His office confirmed to CTV News Toronto that he and members of his family are attending the penultimate show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Toronto on Friday evening.
Trump supporters review-bomb B.C. floral shop by accident
A small business owner from B.C.'s Fraser Valley is speaking out after being review-bombed by confused supporters of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump this week.
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order.
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles recalled in Canada over power loss risk
Nearly 46,000 electric vehicles from Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are being recalled in Canada over a potential power loss issue that can increase the risk of a crash.
Trump chooses Bessent to be Treasury secretary and Vought as top budget official
President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that he'll nominate hedge fund manager Scott Bessent, an advocate for deficit reduction, to serve as his next treasury secretary. Trump also said he would nominate Russel Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget.
Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?
The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.