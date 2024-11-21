FunGuyz says it's closing all 30 of its magic mushroom stores in Ontario

FunGuyz, which calls itself the biggest magic mushroom dispensary in Canada, says it’s shutting down all 30 of its Ontario locations.

CTV News reached out to the psilocybin company on Wednesday to discuss the apparent closure of its Cambridge, Ont. store.

In response to our inquiries, a man, who only identified himself as “Mr. FunGuyz” or “James Smith,” stated in a phone interview that the company would be shuttering all of its bricks-and-mortar locations on Monday, Nov. 25.

“It’s not worth it to continue,” Smith explained. “After 120 raids, it’s hard to keep going.”

Police frequently raided the Cambridge store, as well as the company’s other locations, over the sale of its illegal products. During those raids, officers would often seize psilocybin and cash found on-site.

Several large plastic bags of illegal psilocybin products sit on the floor after a Waterloo Regional Police Service raid on May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)

Workers, meanwhile, would be arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

While workers wouldn’t face stiff penalties, it did put a lot of pressure on the business.

Waterloo regional police lock up the FunGuyz magic mushroom store in Cambridge, Ont. after a raid and arrest on Nov. 14, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

Smith said FunGuyz wasn’t making money, so they made the decision to close stores.

He says the retail website, however, will continue to sell psilocybin.

“It’s the only thing we can do,” Smith explained.

He even plans on offering a significant online discount to help move the company’s products.

As for magic mushroom advocacy, Smith has decided to step back.

“We tried, we failed,” he explained. “Hopefully someone else can take over.”

The former FunGuyz location in Cambridge, Ont. on Nov. 20, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)

According to the company’s website, FunGuyz 30 locations are as follows:

Cambridge

Brantford

Toronto – St. Clair Ave. West

Toronto – Eglinton Ave.

Toronto – Church Street

Toronto – Spadina Ave.

Toronto – Danforth

Toronto – Queen and Bathurst

Toronto – Queen West

Toronto – Queen East

Toronto – North York (two locations)

Brampton

Richmond Hill

Wasaga Beach

Chatham

Welland

Sarnia

Barrie

St. Catharines

Niagara Falls (two locations)

Hamilton

London

Ottawa (two locations)

Windsor

Montreal

Scarborough

Smith said store signage will start coming down, and closure notices will go up, over the next few days.

As for what would be written on those notices, Smith referenced the old Looney Tones phrase: “That’s all folks!”