KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing 16-year-old reported in Kitchener

    A photo of a missing 16-year-old from Kitchener (Source: WRPS) A photo of a missing 16-year-old from Kitchener (Source: WRPS)
    Share

    A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing to Waterloo Regional Police.

    According to police, Anaiah was last seen in the area of Sweet William Street in Kitchener on Nov. 22 around 8:15 a.m.

    Anaiah is 5’1” and slim with brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, black jacket, blue pants and a pink backpack.

    There is concern for her wellbeing.

    If you have any information, call police or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News