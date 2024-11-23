Missing 16-year-old reported in Kitchener
A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing to Waterloo Regional Police.
According to police, Anaiah was last seen in the area of Sweet William Street in Kitchener on Nov. 22 around 8:15 a.m.
Anaiah is 5’1” and slim with brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, black jacket, blue pants and a pink backpack.
There is concern for her wellbeing.
If you have any information, call police or Crime Stoppers.
