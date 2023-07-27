Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance

Police say 7 people have been transported to hospital, including one by air ambulance, after a crash on a rural road. (Terry Kelly/CTV News) Police say 7 people have been transported to hospital, including one by air ambulance, after a crash on a rural road. (Terry Kelly/CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver