An Owen Sound-area farmer has received a suspended sentence in the death of his four-year-old son last year.

Emanuel Bauman was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death in the accident that killed his son Steven.

The boy fell from a piece of farm machinery that Bauman was operating and suffered life-threatening injuries. He later passed away.

That was on the last day of August last year in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

In October of 2018, Bauman was charged with causing death by criminal negligence.

His conviction is believed to be a legal first in Canada.

Bauman's sentence also includes three years of probation.