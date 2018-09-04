

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police responded to an incident at a farm property near Owen Sound.

It happened on Aug. 31 around 2:33 p.m. on 3rd Concession in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

A four-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident, involving farm machinery that was being operated by the occupant of the firearm.

The child was transported by ambulance, but succumbed to his injuries.

OPP Forensic Identification Services and OPP Grey County Crime Unit were investigating the incident.