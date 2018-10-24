Featured
Charges laid after boy, 4, killed in farming incident
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 24, 2018 12:52PM EDT
A man has been charged after a four-year-old boy was killed in an incident involving farming equipment.
Police responded to the incident on Aug. 31 in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
The occupant of the farm was operating machinery when the boy suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving the equipment.
He later succumbed to his injuries.
Police did not offer more specifics regarding what happened.
On Oct. 20, the Grey County OPP crime unit charged the equipment operator, 32-year-old Emanuel Bauman of Grey Highlands, with causing death by criminal negligence.
Bauman will appear in court in Owen Sound on Nov. 22.