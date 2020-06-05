KITCHENER -- Wilfrid Laurier University partnered with a local Domino’s Pizza to deliver 50 pizzas to frontline workers at Grand River Hospital.

On Thursday morning, representatives from the school and Domino’s franchisee Ron Hall dropped off the pizzas to staff.

Laurier says this is one of the ways to thank healthcare workers for putting their lives at risk during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We really appreciate all those essential workers are giving back to the community and this is one of the ways Wilfrid Laurier is thanking them," says Laurier’s athletic director Peter Baxter.

Hospital staff say receiving food donations from the community is a small gesture that goes a long way.

“This is such a tangible way to say thank you. The staff are very practical and they feel that they're really appreciated when they receive something like this,” says Donna Van Allen, director of cancer centre operations for Grand River Hospital.

The hospital says it is safe to accept certain food during this time, including pizza.

They will accept donations of any food that can be separated and enjoyed from a safe physical distance.