Multimedia Journalist

Tegan Versolatto joined the CTV Kitchener news team in summer of 2019 as a multimedia journalist.

Tegan came to CTV after spending nearly three years at CHCH in Hamilton, Ont.

She spent much of her time with the station as a video journalist, where some of the memorable stories she covered include a provincial election, the verdict in the Tyler Johnson murder trial and the province’s record-breaking college strike.

The Woodstock native got her first taste of broadcasting in her hometown, hosting a daily local news program called Daytime Oxford for Rogers TV.

Tegan attended Wilfrid Laurier University, where she received a BA in Communications and Media Studies.

She subsequently completed Sheridan College’s Journalism New Media program, where she graduated with high honours.

During her studies, Tegan was awarded the 2015 Global Television Network Broadcasters of the Future scholarship.