KITCHENER -- With thousands of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, including three positive tests in Canada, the level of panic and fear is also rising.

So much so, that many people are now buying medical face masks to protect themselves from getting sick and a number of local pharmacies say they're sold out.

"I've been unable to order more. Like every other retailer, pharmacy or otherwise, you go to your wholesalers catalogue and every manufacturer is showing they have no stock of product," said Patty Vamvakitis, a pharmacist at Carriage Crossing Pharmacy

But that reaction might be in vain: Vamvakitis says that if you don't have any symptoms, wearing a mask may be pointless.

"Masks are more important for sick people to wear because masks will catch large droplets and infectious materials and keep them from going anywhere," explained Vamvakitis.

Public health suggests masks aren't necessary unless advised by a doctor.

The organization advises that the best way to avoid any illness is to wash your hands often, cover your cough and sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces, avoid close contact with sick people, and stay home if you feel sick.

Vamvakitis says the panic around coronavirus is overblown.

"It is good to develop a vaccine and to make sure that it's not transmitted more than it needs to be. But overall, I think the concern level is just a little more heightened then it needs to be," she said.

She adds that hand sanitizers are also hard to come by.