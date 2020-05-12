KITCHENER -- As the Ontario government prepares to announce the next steps in reopening the province’s economy, three local business groups are announcing a plan to help some business owners shoulder certain pandemic-related costs.

On Tuesday, the Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area, the Downtown Kitchener BIA, and the Downtown Cambridge BIA announced the creating of funding programs, to be made available to businesses in their districts, once all businesses are allowed to reopen.

A joint news release from the three BIAs says the programs will help cover the costs of initiatives such as creating and managing e-commerce platforms, cleaning and sanitation products, and PPE.

The organizations say more information will come in the following days.

The release notes this is a time of major transition for business owners.

“Now, due to COVID-19, they are being tasked to change up their business models and discover new and innovative ways to do business,” the release reads.

The organizations are also eyeing up help through a new online marketplace for retailers called HeyLocal.

“Created here in Waterloo Region, HeyLocal is looking to bring commerce back to our community by allowing people to shop local online with the same ease as giants like Amazon and Walmart,” the release says.

A formal announcement is planned for later this week.

At this point it’s unclear how soon all local businesses may be allowed to reopen their retail spaces to customers.

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford said an announcement will be coming on Thursday, pertaining to allowing more businesses in Ontario to reopen from the COVID-19 shutdown.

He announced no specific dates for the next stage of reopening he economy, saying details will be laid out on Thursday.

“With the progress we’ve made, I’m confident we can move forward,” Ford said.“We will share more good news.”