Videographer

Tony Grace is a videographer who anchors CTV News at 11:30 on week nights.

He joined CTV Kitchener in October 2019, but has been with the CTV News family since 2001.

Some of his career highlights so far include one-on-one interviews with sitting prime ministers and premieres, covering the violent G20 protests in Toronto and the deadly overpass collapses in Quebec.

Tony's eight years as an anchor and producer of CTV News at 6 in Barrie contributed to multiple RTDNA awards of excellence.

He's passionate about education, and has been the Chair of the Journalism and Communications Board at his alma mater, Loyalist College, since 2008, helping mentor journalists of tomorrow.

Now calling Waterloo home, Grace is an avid fitness enthusiast who enjoys running and strength training, along with food, travel, politics, history, and music.

Tony is fluent in both English and French.