KITCHENER -- A Waterloo Region face shield manufacturer has announced it will be selling its products to the general public.

The Canadian Shield says it was recently given a contract by the federal government to produce 10 million face shields by August for distribution in health-care facilities and hospitals, but it's now producing at a capacity that it can offer its masks to everyone.

"As the federal and provincial governments take steps to reopen the economy, it is incredibly important that everyone has access to critical PPE," says founder and CEO Jeremy Hedges in a news release.

The company says that, for every shield purchased, they will donate one to health-care facilities in need. That includes hospitals, clinics and long-term care homes.

The Canadian Shield says that, since it launched its consumer sales portal, it has already filled over 1,000 orders.

The shields are available for $19.95 for two.

Back in early May, the company celebrated its one millionth shield produced.

The Canadian Shield has hired hundreds of new employees in the last couple of months and is now operating out of a 50,000 square foot facility in Waterloo Region.