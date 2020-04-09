WATERLOO -- As production of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers ramps up in Kitchener, so does the hiring of new employees.

Manufacturer The Canadian Shield announced on Thursday in a news release that they have opened a second facility and plan to hire hundreds of workers.

“We are scaling up production as fast as possible to protect our frontline healthcare workers who are putting themselves at risk every day to fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeremy Hedges, Founder and CEO of The Canadian Shield. “Our hope is that we can play a significant role in addressing the equipment shortage while providing good-paying local manufacturing jobs.”

The manufacturer specializes in creating and distributing reusable PPE face shields that can be washed and sanitized.

They say they have the capacity to make 50,000 shields a day, and hope to soon provide the equipment to healthcare workers across Canada.

The company is looking to fill positions for machine operators, assembly line workers and support and administrative personnel at the new 50,000 square-foot facility.

Company benefits, meal services, and an on-site doctor will be provided to workers, according to the release.

The Canadian Shield was created by Kitchener company Inksmith after they began designing and creating the face shields in March.