KITCHENER -- A correctional officer at a Kitchener women’s prison has been charged in connection to a historic sexual assault.

On May 20, Waterloo Regional police say they were contacted by the Grand Valley Institution for Women in regards to a historic sexual assault involving an inmate.

A news release suggests it happened in September of 2016.

Police say that their special victims unit took over the investigation from there.

On July 1, a 56-year-old male correctional officer was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He was released and is set to appear in court in August.

Police did not release the name of the officer.