KITCHENER -- A Cambridge man is one of three people charged with the second-degree murder of a Toronto teen.

On April 26, Toronto Police were called to Sheppard Avenue West after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

Officers found 15-year-old Jeremiah Ranger near a dumpster with a gunshot wound close to his left hip.

The teen died a short time later at a local hospital.

His mother described him as a “bright boy” and pleaded with anyone involved the shooting to turn themselves in.

“I don’t want no more people to be affected by this,” she said. “The gun violence with the black youth in the community needs to come to an end.”

The Toronto Police Service later release surveillance video showing Ranger and a friend getting into a white SUV. Approximately 10 seconds later, the 15-year-old and his friend can be seen fleeing from the vehicle.

Investigators say Ranger was shot inside the SUV and he collapsed just 20 metres away, near the dumpster where he was later found.

Tyler Ricardo Young, a 22-year-old man from Cambridge, was arrested on May 1.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

Waterloo Regional Police has not said where he was arrested, only that it is a “Toronto investigation and does not involve us.”

Two more suspects surrendered to police on Monday.

Hannah Yvonne Gaudet, a 20-year-old from Toronto, and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Seymour Myles Young of Toronto, have also been charged with second-degree murder.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.