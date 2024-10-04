New era for former musicians of the K-W Symphony

The K-W Symphony may have played their last concert but the musicians who made up the ensemble aren’t ready for their curtain call.

On Friday night, they brought their talents to a new stage – St. Mathews Lutheran Church in Kitchener.

The group, now known as the K-W Symphony Musicians Orchestra, have kicked off their 2024 season.

“The greatest thing about tonight is there’s been a real lack of symphonic music in Kitchener-Waterloo,” said Jamie Sommerville, conductor and soloist with K-W Symphony Musicians Orchestra. “It’s been awhile. And now people can finally come back and have live music and hear it themselves.”

One year ago, the symphony was in turmoil and facing an uncertain future after declaring bankruptcy and abruptly cancelling their 2023 season.

Now the orchestra is trying to keep the music going.

“[Friday night] is our first concert of this season and we’re really excited to be working with Jamie Sommerville and to have all of our 50 musicians on the stage,” said Kathy Robertson, musician and chair of the players committee.

As professionals, making music is both their livelihood and their passion.

“To be able to be back after this break and doing it again, if I can speak for my colleagues, I think that’s really the greatest thing about it,” Sommerville said.

A new board of directors is working to officially restart the K-W Symphony, but fans shouldn’t expect it to be anything like its predecessor.

“We’re not necessarily looking for a return to what it was, but we’re looking at finding a path forward for the organization, to fit into this community and to be sustainable,” Robertson said.

The group aims to turn the failures of the past into a challenge for the future.

“In any line of work, and especially artistic ones, sometimes crises are not just difficult, but they’re an opportunity to kind of rethink what we do,” said Sommerville. “Take it as a rebirth.”

The orchestra already has shows planned for November and December, as well as smaller performances throughout the community.

Musicians, meanwhile, hope for a warm welcome from fans.

“It’s really important to us, not just as a source of income, but it’s very important to me that my son grows up in a community where there is a symphony orchestra that he can attend,” said Robertson.