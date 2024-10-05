One injured after small plane crash lands in Brussels
One person is suffering minor injuries after a small airplane crash landed on a farm field in Brussels on Saturday morning.
The Huron Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a “downed airplane” just after 11 a.m.
According to officials, the pilot was unable to stop before the roadway and crossed over Newry Road, coming to a rest in the field.
Debris from an airplane that crash landed in a field in Brussels on Oct. 5, 2024. (Source: OPP)
Police said four people were on board, one of which received minor injury.
Newry Road between McDonald Line and Fischer Line was closed but has since re-opened.
Police will remain on scene for the investigation.
