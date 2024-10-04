KITCHENER
Kitchener

Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS

A car crashed into a Kitchener home on Oct. 4, 2024. (CTV News/Tyler Kelaher) A car crashed into a Kitchener home on Oct. 4, 2024. (CTV News/Tyler Kelaher)
Share

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home at 3:30 a.m.

Police said early Friday morning, they saw a car driving northbound on Fischer-Hallman Road, in the southbound lanes.

“Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, police lost site of the vehicle as it left at a high rate of speed,” WRPS said in a news release.

Police received a call that the same vehicle crashed into a house near Uplands Drive and Forest Hill Drive.

Police said they removed the driver from the vehicle before the vehicle caught on fire.

There were no reports of any physical injuries.

A 30-year-old Waterloo man is facing the following charges:

  • Impaired operation of a motor vehicle (by alcohol)
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Dangerous Operation

Anyone with information of dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING Jury begins deliberations in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial

The jury tasked with determining if Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago began deliberating Friday after nearly two weeks of testimony that saw the singer and his accuser give starkly different accounts of what happened.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Windsor

Barrie

Ottawa

Toronto

Calgary

Saskatoon

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News