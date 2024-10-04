Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home at 3:30 a.m.

Police said early Friday morning, they saw a car driving northbound on Fischer-Hallman Road, in the southbound lanes.

“Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however, police lost site of the vehicle as it left at a high rate of speed,” WRPS said in a news release.

Police received a call that the same vehicle crashed into a house near Uplands Drive and Forest Hill Drive.

Police said they removed the driver from the vehicle before the vehicle caught on fire.

There were no reports of any physical injuries.

A 30-year-old Waterloo man is facing the following charges:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle (by alcohol)

Flight from a peace officer

Dangerous Operation

Anyone with information of dashcam footage is asked to contact police.