One person sprayed with 'noxious substance' in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police is investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred in Cambridge.

Police say they were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of an assault.

According to police, a victim was outside of a residential building when a vehicle drove by.

“An unknown occupant of the vehicle sprayed a noxious substance at the victim resulting in minor physical injuries,” police said in a media release.

The vehicle left prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext 2299.