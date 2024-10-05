One person sprayed with 'noxious substance' in Cambridge

KITCHENER
    Waterloo Regional Police is investigating an assault with a weapon that occurred in Cambridge.

    Police say they were called to the area of Simcoe Street and Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of an assault.

    According to police, a victim was outside of a residential building when a vehicle drove by.

    “An unknown occupant of the vehicle sprayed a noxious substance at the victim resulting in minor physical injuries,” police said in a media release.

    The vehicle left prior to police arrival.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext 2299.

