Urgent call for volunteers for Oktoberfest parade

The Oktoberfest Parade is fast approaching and organizers are urgently seeking volunteers to fill the role of sign carriers.

The organizing committee is calling on individuals aged 12 to 17 to step up and help make the parade a success. Sign carriers will be responsible for walking in pairs and carrying 8’ by 2’ signs in front of each group participating in the parade. The parade route will cover approximately three kilometres, starting at Frederick Street and ending at Bridgeport Street along Weber Street.

Volunteers are required to arrive at the Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 116 Queen Street N. in Kitchener, between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. Participants will be provided with traditional dirndls or lederhosen to wear during the parade.

After the event, volunteers will be bused back to the church, where they can enjoy refreshments, including pretzels, pizza, and water. Parents are asked to pick up their children at around noon.

In addition to helping out with the community event, students who need community service hours will be able to collect volunteer hours for their participation.

Those who are interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up via the Oktoberfest website.