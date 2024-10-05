Two suspects sought in Kitchener robbery, victim threatened with knife
Waterloo Regional Police is investigating a person-on-person robbery involving a knife.
Officers were called at around 11 p.m. Friday for a report of a disturbance in the area of Glasgow Street and Earl Street.
Police say two male suspects approached the victim and “demanded property while making threats with a knife.”
The victim suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries and the suspects left the area before officers arrived, according to police.
The first suspect is described as Black, 20-years-old, approximately 6’0” with an average build, having facial hair and a scar under the left eye, wearing a red hoodie and dark pants with a stripe.
The second suspect is described as Black, 20-years-old, around 5’9”, clean shaven, wearing a grey hoodie and grey pants.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6370.
