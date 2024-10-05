KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Two suspects sought in Kitchener robbery, victim threatened with knife

    Police lights are shown in this file photo. Police lights are shown in this file photo.
    Share

    Waterloo Regional Police is investigating a person-on-person robbery involving a knife.

    Officers were called at around 11 p.m. Friday for a report of a disturbance in the area of Glasgow Street and Earl Street.

    Police say two male suspects approached the victim and “demanded property while making threats with a knife.”

    The victim suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries and the suspects left the area before officers arrived, according to police.

    The first suspect is described as Black, 20-years-old, approximately 6’0” with an average build, having facial hair and a scar under the left eye, wearing a red hoodie and dark pants with a stripe.

    The second suspect is described as Black, 20-years-old, around 5’9”, clean shaven, wearing a grey hoodie and grey pants.

    Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6370. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump returns to Butler, Pa. for a rally at the site of assassination attempt

    Donald Trump plans to return Saturday to the site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, as the former U.S. president sets aside what are now near-constant worries for his physical safety in order to fulfill a promise — “really an obligation,” he said recently — to the people of Butler, Pa.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News