Two suspects sought in Kitchener robbery, victim threatened with knife

Waterloo Regional Police is investigating a person-on-person robbery involving a knife.

Officers were called at around 11 p.m. Friday for a report of a disturbance in the area of Glasgow Street and Earl Street.

Police say two male suspects approached the victim and “demanded property while making threats with a knife.”

The victim suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries and the suspects left the area before officers arrived, according to police.

The first suspect is described as Black, 20-years-old, approximately 6’0” with an average build, having facial hair and a scar under the left eye, wearing a red hoodie and dark pants with a stripe.

The second suspect is described as Black, 20-years-old, around 5’9”, clean shaven, wearing a grey hoodie and grey pants.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6370.