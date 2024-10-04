90-year-old in hospital after Waterloo collision

KITCHENER
    Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Thursday at the intersection of Columbia Street West and Phillip Street in Waterloo.

    Police said the crash happened before 5 p.m. involving a Honda and Toyota.

    The driver of the Toyota, an 88-year-old man, was not injured.

    The passenger of the Toyota, a 90-year-old Waterloo woman, was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old woman, was not injured.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

