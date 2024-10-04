90-year-old in hospital after Waterloo collision

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Thursday at the intersection of Columbia Street West and Phillip Street in Waterloo.

Police said the crash happened before 5 p.m. involving a Honda and Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, an 88-year-old man, was not injured.

The passenger of the Toyota, a 90-year-old Waterloo woman, was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old woman, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.