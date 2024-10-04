Man yells racial slurs at group of children in Kitchener: WRPS

Police are asking residents in a Kitchener neighbourhood to assist them in a hate-motivated incident in Kitchener.

At 12:45 p.m. Thursday, an unknown man was seen walking across the street from a group of children who were playing outside at a school on Strange Street.

“The male began yelling racial slurs towards the group of children and continued walking along Strange Street towards Waverly Road,” WRPS said in a news release.

There were no physical injuries.

The suspect was described as a thin white male. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up over his head, a black balaclava covering his nose and mouth, and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their home surveillance systems or dash-cams for video footage that may assist in the investigation.