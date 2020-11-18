CAMBRIDGE -- Cambridge city council has made a key decision on whether or not to set up a consumption and treatment services (CTS) site in the city.

A report was presented to councillors that outlined six different zoning options when it came to allowing a possible location for the facility.

During a Wednesday night meeting, councillors voted for the fifth option, which allowed them to build a CTS site anywhere in Cambridge.

The other options included:

A temporary use bylaw

Permitting a CTS site anywhere in the city except in core areas and a 500-metre buffer area around the core

Putting a site only in the core and buffer areas

Only having the site in buffer areas

Prohibiting a site from setting up anywhere in the city

Discussions have been delayed for months and the proposed site has divided the community.

"I have always been in favour of a CTS site," Coun. Donna Reid said.

"It's useless, it's a waste," Cambridge resident Patricia Thomas said.

The report suggests the fifth option was preferred.

"So that gives councillors most control over where the CTS may be sited," Reid said.

Councillors heard from 17 delegates at the Wednesday night meeting.

"I would rather see money and efforts put into place that remove that addiction so that real results and solutions can be achieved with minimal damage from those suffering with addiction," said Adam Cooper.

Residents like Thomas also don't want the site at all, calling it a Band-Aid solution to addiction.

"Money has to go into funding for mental health to expedite and fast track to get people into addiction treatment," she said.

Jan Klotz of the Guelph Communit Health Centre was one delegate who was in favour of the CTS site and says the one in Guelph has reversed over 150 overdoses.

"I'm not arguing that CTS services replace rehabilitation services, they do not," she said. "What they do is support people where they're at so that future change is possible. We know these services are more important than ever right now."

Coun. Reid said the CTS site is needed to help save lives.

"A CTS is not a magic bullet, it's not an answer to everything," Reid said. "It's just one of the tools to harm reduction that we need to be involved in. You can't save someone from addiction if they're dead."

A separate team of city staff will prepare a list of possible locations for council to consider.