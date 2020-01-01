Multimedia Journalist

Chris Thomson is a Multimedia Journalist for CTV Kitchener who joined the news team in January of 2019.

Born and raised in New Hamburg, he takes pride in his local connections and is passionate about telling a wide range of stories using a wide range of mediums.

Chris honed his storytelling abilities at Ryerson University’s Journalism program. During this time he was awarded the Ruth Hancock National Scholarship for Broadcasting excellence.

He’s had roles at the New Hamburg Independent, radio stations in Woodstock and Stratford, and even out east at This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

In his spare time, Chris enjoys crossing up defenders on the basketball court, creative writing, composing music, and watching as many movies and TV shows as humanly possible.